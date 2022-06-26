Our squad raises money for acquisition of car, - soldier of Armed Forces Shura Ryazantseva

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandra Ryazantseva informed about her company's need for a car

Censor.NЕТ informs she posted it on Facebook.

She noted: "Hello friends, our company has rotated again… our platoon is still raising funds to purchase a car. At present, we have raised UAH 68,000 out of the required UAH 187,000.

The report and the necessary information from us will be duly provided.

We are looking for cars to perform combat missions and move to positions. It needs to be a pickup.

5355 2802 1154 9116 FUIB Bank (my personal)

Paypal [email protected]"