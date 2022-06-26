After attacks on our cities sanctions against Russian Federation should be strengthened and effective system of air defense deployed in Ukraine, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that after today's shelling of Ukrainian cities, sanctions should be strengthened and modern air defense should be deployed in Ukraine

Censor.NЕТ reports.

Reznikov said: "Russian terrorists have committed regular war crimes - they fired rockets at a number of peaceful Ukrainian cities. The meanness of these attacks is that they are carried out either from the depths of Russia or from Belarus or the Caspian and Black Seas.

This is a strategic challenge for the security of the whole of Europe. A quick response to this challenge should include two parts.

The first is the strengthening of sanctions. So that Russia could not manufacture and maintain high-tech weapons, which now contain many components supplied by companies from NATO countries.

The second is the rapid deployment of an effective air defense/missile defense system in Ukraine. This is an additional 500-1000 km of security for each European city. This is a very clear and logical step that needs to be enshrined in the Alliance's strategy.

The long-term answer is just as obvious - the demilitarization of at least the European part of the terrorist state should be a condition for dialogue on the resumption of relations between the civilized world and Russia. The depth and parameters of demilitarization must be determined by specialists. "

