On Ukrainian-Hungarian border there was a long queue of cars for customs clearance - RMA

On the Ukrainian-Hungarian part of the border in the Zakarpattia region, there is a significant increase in cars entering Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was announced on Facebook by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Viktor Mykita.

"In the case of Hungary, these queues stretch for several kilometers and sometimes reach 800 cars. The situation is slightly better on the Slovak-Ukrainian border, but it is also worrying. People are in vehicles for several days, in the heat and without proper sanitation" - Mykita wrote.

He noted that queues are formed only for vehicles going to Ukraine for customs clearance. General traffic, tourists and transit are moving smoothly, there are almost no queues.

"As for the queue, there are a number of objective and subjective factors. Traffic has increased hundreds of times, cars for customs clearance go not only from Hungary but also from the Baltics, Poland and other countries. The documents for a lot of cars are not formalized properly, which greatly complicates the permit and registration. There are other factors of operational nature that require immediate optimization", said Nikita.

