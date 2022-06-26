Russian occupiers fired at Chuguiv community in Kharkiv region, 2 people were killed, 1 was wounded

In Chuguiv community, Kharkiv region, two residents were killed and one injured in a June 26 shelling.

According to Censor.NEТ this was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaeva on telegram.

The Russian army fired on the village of Klugino-Bashkirovka.

Mayor of Chuguyev Halyna Minaeva said: "Unfortunately, today has not passed without losses for our community: as a result of today's shelling by the aggressor, two of our residents were killed and one was injured. The explosions also caused a fire".

Read more: During June 22 as result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv region 7 civilians were lost, - Synehubiv