CIA special agents in Kyiv pass secret information to the Ukrainian military and the government.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the New York Times.

Journalists report that the agents directly pass on classified information. US officials are aware that Russia knows of the CIA representatives being present in Kyiv.

A CIA veteran and former deputy director of the Pentagon's Intelligence Directorate, Douglas Wise, said the Armed Forces "need an examination of conventional ground tactics against the regular army, not experts on guerrilla warfare, as was the case in Afghanistan."

Apart from that, according to the publication, several dozen of special operations forces (commandos) from different NATO countries continue to operate in Ukraine.

It was said that they were involved in helping to supply Western weapons and train the Ukrainian military.

