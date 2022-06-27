Russian army in a day let out more than 150 shells and mines across Sumy region, there are dead and wounded, - Zhyvytsky

Russian invaders fired more than 150 shells and mines at four communities in Sumy region on Sunday. As a result of enemy shelling, a civilian was killed and another was wounded.

Censor.NЕТ reports citing the telegram chanel of the head of Sumy RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"This day passed under constant shelling. Enemies fired from their territory with artillery and jet artillery. The territories of four communities of Sumy region were affected: Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Shalyhinska," Zhyvytskyi said.

In total, the Russians fired more than 150 shells and mines at them on Sunday. The Krasnopil community suffered the most.

The head of the RMA also clarified that private farm buildings, a water tower and a farm were damaged in the villages of the community. One person died and one was hospitalized.