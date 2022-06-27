Belarus sent to Belgorod region of Russian Federation to 20 cars of ammunition, - General Staff

Belarus supplies Russia with ammunition for the war against Ukraine, in particular, sent another batch of up to 20 cars.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 am on June 27 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"According to available information, the leadership of the Republic of Belarus continues to provide military support to the Russian Federation, in particular, another consignment of ammunition of up to 20 cars has been sent to the Belgorod region," the General Staff said.

