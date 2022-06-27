NATO troops will not unblock Black Sea

The North Atlantic Alliance is not considering attracting its military capabilities to create a corridor for Ukrainian exports across the Black Sea. NATO believes that this will lead to an unacceptable escalation.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoane said this in an interview with European Truth, Censor.NET reports.

"Involving NATO military capabilities will not help resolve the situation. On the contrary, we believe that it will lead to aggravation," he said when asked about options for unblocking trade routes from Ukraine through the Black Sea.

Joanne noted that the partners are trying to find other solutions. The first is by rail and highways to EU ports, and this route, despite its shortcomings, already allows for the export of at least some of the grain destined for export.

"The second option - which is actually very difficult - is to organize safe corridors in the Black Sea. Their co-organizer will be Russia, because Russia is a player at this stage," said Mircea Joane.

He noted the attempts to mediate Turkey, which is itself a member of NATO, and the participation of the UN.