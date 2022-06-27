Moldovan President Sandu has arrived in Kyiv

The President of Moldova Maya Sandu has arrived on an official visit to Kyiv, she will visit Borodianka, Bucha, and Irpin, and will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President of Moldova.

"Today, June 27, President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu is on a working visit to Kyiv. During the day, the President will visit Borodyanka, Bucha, and Irpin, and meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," the statement said.

