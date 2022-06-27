G7 intends to expand sanctions against Russia's defense sector, - White House

The G7 countries intend to further restrict Russia's access to industrial resources and technologies that support Russia's defense.

This was reported by the White House, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"G7 leaders will agree and expand sanctions aimed at further restricting Russia's access to key industrial resources, services, and technologies produced by our economies, especially those that support Russia's military-industrial base and technology sector," the statement said.

The document notes that Washington, in particular, will impose more blocking sanctions on large Russian state-owned enterprises in order to affect the "supply chain of defense products."

In addition, according to the US administration, the US in coordination with the G7 will apply sanctions to hundreds of individuals and legal entities. The United States also intends to increase tariffs on more than 570 groups of goods from Russia worth about $ 2.3 billion.

The G7 summit takes place on June 26-28 in Bavaria.

