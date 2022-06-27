Supreme Court is convinced that Ukraine will be on time to implement recommendations of European Commission on judicial reform by December

Ukraine will have time to implement the recommendations of the European Commission related to the reform of the Constitutional Court and judicial reform by December.

The chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, on June 23, at the request of the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court prepared a letter in which it provided concrete proposals for a speedy resolution of issues in need of judicial reform.

We have provided very clear, concrete and fast measures that will allow us to fulfill the requirements set before us. I think that by December this year, if these measures are supported by the Ministry of Justice and the political leadership of Ukraine, we can implement this "road map", added Kniazev.

The first recommendation of the European Commission concerns the reform of the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court. Candidates for the position of CCU judge are required to pass a integrity check before being appointed.

Knyazev said that currently, with the participation of Ukrainian judges and international anti-corruption experts, an Ethics Council has been established, which is already functioning in Ukraine to evaluate candidates for members of the High Council of Justice.

"She… has to check 60 candidates and copes with it quickly. So checking 10 more candidates for the position of CCU judge will not be a big additional burden for her, especially since she is already funded,… and all this can be done in a month or two," he remarked.

The second recommendation is the reform of the judiciary: the High Council of Justice (High Council of Justice) and the High Qualifications Commission of Judges (HCJC). Currently, according to Knyazev, the work continues: the Ethics Council has been created, a new HCJ has been formed, and a commission has been set up to select candidates for election to the HCJC.

The focus of European partners is also on anti-corruption activities - this primarily concerns the anti-corruption court, NABU and the appointment of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"If it weren't for the issue of the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of Ukraine, for its part, has undertaken to make efforts and unify the practice of considering corruption crimes. This is already being done, we will work on it and resolve this issue," Knyazev said.

The last issue concerning the judiciary is strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights in Ukraine. In 2019, the selection and establishment of the High Court of Intellectual Property began, but after the liquidation of the HCCJ, these processes were stopped.

"To date, this court has not been established. Therefore, I think we need to update our efforts, and after the establishment of the HCCJ or another body that can be established in the reform process, to address the establishment of the Supreme Court of Intellectual Property," said head of the Supreme Court.

It will be recalled that on June 23, the summit of EU leaders in Brussels decided to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership..