About 80 foreign vessels are blocked in Ukrainian ports

There are about 80 foreign ships with crews in the ports of Ukraine. They have goods left on them, but they cannot leave the ports.

Dmytro Barinov, Deputy Head of the Seaports Administration for Interaction with Authorities, stated this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"In our ports, there are about 80 blocked foreign ships with crews. Some were evacuated at the beginning, some were replaced by Ukrainian sailors. Because the ship cannot be left unattended. Goods remain on these ships, but they cannot leave the ports under these circumstances," he said.

Barinov added that the information about one of the ships that allegedly managed to leave the port of Mariupol was not confirmed. Because the ship was tracked, but there is no connection with it.

