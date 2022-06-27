Zelenskyi gave G7 leaders clear answer: now is not time to negotiate with Russia - AFP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a conversation with the leaders of the G7 countries, said that now is "not the time for negotiations."

This was reported by AFP with reference to the Elysee Palace, Censor.NET reports.

"President Zelenskyi gave a very clear answer to everyone: now is not the time for negotiations. Ukraine will start them when it can lead from a position of strength," the statement said.

It will be recalled that the leaders of the G7 countries gathered at the summit in Germany.

