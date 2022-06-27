NATO will defend Lithuania in event of Russian attack, Stoltenberg said

An attack by Russia or another potential adversary on Lithuania or another Baltic country will provoke a response from the entire North Atlantic Alliance, which will defend its ally.

This was stated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am convinced that Moscow, President Putin, understands our guarantees of collective security, understands the consequences of an attack on a NATO ally. This will provoke a response from the entire Alliance, as well as strengthen the need to increase our presence. So this is my main message: we will defend. And by sending this message clearly, we are, in fact, preventing an attack, "Stoltenberg said, commenting on what NATO's response would be if Russia attacked one of the Baltic states over the situation around Kaliningrad.

According to him, NATO provides reliable deterrence, and "the purpose of this convincing deterrence is not to provoke, but to prevent conflict" - "so that Russia or some other potential adversary does not attack a NATO ally."

Separately, Stoltenberg expressed concern over the increase in Russia's military potential in Kaliningrad, which has been going on for many years, including modern weapons systems.

He added that Lithuania is simply implementing the EU's economic sanctions today and that NATO allies support those sanctions and also apply their own sanctions: "These sanctions are important ... for Putin to pay the price for his barbaric attack on Ukraine."

Read more: Ukraine itself decides what is acceptable at negotiating table with Russia - Stoltenberg