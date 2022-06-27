United States will supply Ukraine with medium-range and long-range air defense, - White House

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed plans to supply Ukraine with medium- and long-range air defenses.

Sullivan told reporters at the G7 summit, Censor.NET reports, citing The New York Times.

He said the United States intends to "complete assistance under a package that includes advanced medium-range and long-range air defenses."

He added that the aid package would include "some other items in urgent need, including ammunition for artillery and counter-battery radar systems".

Read more: Ukraine will receive four more HIMARS in the middle of the summer, - the Pentagon

Sullivan did not name specific models of weapons that the United States intends to supply to Ukraine. But The New York Times also managed to communicate on condition of anonymity with several US officials. They say the Biden administration will hand over NASAMS, Ukraine's advanced medium-range, and long-range missile defense system, to Ukraine.

It is expected that this will be officially announced by the end of the week.

Sullivan also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday appealed to participants in the G7 summit to help Ukraine with weapons.

Watch more: German self-propelled artillery Panzerhaubitze 2000 is already in position and helping to destroy occupiers. VIDEO

"He (Zelensky - Ed.) kept in mind a number of missile strikes on Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine and spoke of the desire to obtain additional air defenses that could shoot down Russian missiles in the sky. So the president (US Joe Biden. - Ed.) was able to respond positively to this," Sullivan said.