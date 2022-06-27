We will respond to possible "slap" from Transnistria with blow, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine will respond to attempts by Transnistria.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a briefing with Maya Sandu, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we raised the issue of risks (a blow from Transnistria. - Ed.) if they are, I think it's a global mistake. We are receiving some signals. They are unpleasant. But these people from the temporarily occupied territories of Moldova should know that for us it will not be a blow, but a slap, and we will respond to the slap with a blow," the head of state said.

According to him, "everything must be done to prevent destabilization in the region (Transnistria. - Ed.)".

"We show it in every possible way ... All such cases (information about the possibility of strikes from Transnistria. - Ed.) are filmed, and it was done by the Russian Federation," Zelenskyi added.

