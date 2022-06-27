Zelenskyi about occupiers' attack on Kremenchuk: There were more than thousand civilians in mall, number of victims is impossible to imagine. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the occupiers' missile strike on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

He reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The occupiers fired rockets at the shopping center, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, and the number of victims is impossible to imagine.



No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers.

Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part, "the statement reads.

A video from the site of the occupiers' attack has been published online.

