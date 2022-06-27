Rashists struck on North Saltovka in Kharkiv, 3 civilians were injured

The Russian occupiers continue to fire on the territory of Kharkiv and the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"The Russians continue to strike in Kharkiv and the region, in particular in North Saltivka. According to the regional Emergency Medical Center, 3 civilians were injured in the shelling. The information is being updated.

Do not ignore the alarms and be in the shelters! "- said in a statement.

