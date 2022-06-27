Rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities are scare tactic borrowed by Russians from Nazis during World War II, - Danilov

Sunday's rocket attacks on Kyiv, Cherkassy, and other regions of Ukraine are a scare tactic borrowed by the Russians from the Nazis during World War II.

This opinion was expressed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In 1940, the Luftwaffe began a mass bombing of London with the aim of breaking the resistance of the British, to explode their morale, but this had the exact opposite effect - the bombing rallied and angered.

The Rashist bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and regions has the same effect as Luftwaffe raids - Ukrainians are not afraid, but angry and want revenge, and Ukrainian missiles will find their high-precision targets," Danilov wrote on Facebook.

