Ukraine seized assets of Russian corporations for 4.5 billion UAH
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channel by Prosecutor General Office.
It is noted that at the request of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court seized property belonging to Russian corporations totaling more than 4.5 billion UAH.
"During the pre-trial investigation launched into the planning and waging of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the assets of Russian corporations, including those hidden in offshore jurisdictions, which could have been used in explosive activities against the country, were established," the statement reads.
The arrest was imposed on the corporate rights of nine Ukrainian enterprises belonging to the Russian holding companies Rostec, Tatneft, RusAl and GMS Group, as well as on 70 properties, including property and land complexes, worth more than 4.5 billion UAH.
Pre-trial investigation is conducted in the criminal proceedings on the facts of sabotage and aggressive warfare (part 1 of Art. 113, part 1 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).