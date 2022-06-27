Moldova is ready to help Ukraine in demining and reconstruction - Sandu

Moldova is ready to support Ukraine in demining and to continue humanitarian aid.

This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Moldova has wide international experience in humanitarian missions, demining missions in different regions of the world, and we are ready to support Ukraine in this field together with other countries and international organizations. Moldova is a small country with modest tools, but we are ready to support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction," she said.

Sandu noted that the Moldovan government has provided humanitarian assistance in Vinnitsa, Odessa and Chernivtsi, as well as in the Mykolayiv region and is ready to continue doing so.

In addition, the President of Moldova noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, about 500 thousand people have left Ukraine to Moldova, they have been provided with temporary accommodation, food and other basic things. So far, according to the head of state, 70,000 refugees from Ukraine remain in Moldova, including 42,000 children, accounting for 10 percent of all children in the country.

"While fighting for its freedom, Ukraine is also fighting for the freedom of its neighbors in Europe, and we in Moldova understand this and appreciate it very much," Sandu stressed.

As reported, Moldovan President Maia Sandu is visiting Ukraine on Monday. She visited Irpen, Bucha and Borodianka.