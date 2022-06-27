Johnson about Kremenchuk missile attack: "Putin has once again shown depth of his cruelty and barbarism".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk.

He stated this at a meeting of G7 leaders in Bavaria, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

"This horrific attack has once again shown the depth of cruelty and barbarism into which the Russian leader has fallen," Johnson said.

"Again, our views are with the families of the innocent victims of Ukraine. Putin must understand that his behavior will only strengthen the determination of Britain and any other G7 country to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," the British Prime Minister added.

As a reminder, on June 27, Russia fired rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk. According to the Air Force of the AFU, the Rashists shelled Kremenchuk from long-range Tu-22 M3 bombers from the Kursk region. As of 7:30 p.m., there were 10 dead and 40 injured in Kremenchuk.