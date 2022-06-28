Exact number of victims in Kremenchuk is unknown, 60% of blockages were dismantled, - Monastyrsky

21 people are missing after the Russian missile strike on the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, the dismantling of the debris continues and may be completed by Wednesday morning.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky declared it, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"To date, 18 people have died. 21 people are missing. Some of them may be among the 18 bodies already found," the minister said.

According to him, most of the bodies found have not yet been identified, as they were badly burned.

"At the moment we can say that 60% of the blockages of this shopping center have been dismantled. Therefore, the figures for the victims are not final yet. Rescuers will try to dismantle the debris by tomorrow morning, then the final death toll will be known," he added.

Monastyrskyi noted that as a result of a missile strike on the shopping center, 59 people were injured, 25 people were hospitalized, and 1 died in hospital.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk.

