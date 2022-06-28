Ukraine has contracted tens of "Bayraktars", and almost all capacities of "Baykar Makina" will be concentrated on maintenance of needs of AFU, - Reznikov

Baykar Makin, a manufacturer of bayractors, is handing over its "birds" to the Armed Forces for the second time absolutely free of charge.

This was announced on Facebook by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the Armed Forces received the first bayraktars in July 2021.

"In the same year, agreement in principle was reached on the construction of a joint plant for the production of bayraktars in Ukraine. Communication between the defense ministries of Ukraine and Turkey is currently underway and we are continuing to work on a project to build the plant. These are medium-term plans. And they will be implemented," Reznikov said.

"Since February 24 alone, the Ministry of Defense has put up to fifty" planes "in our service. Several more have already been contacted and paid for by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and we expect them in July. We have also received a new request from the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, thus, in the near future, almost all of the capacity of the Baykar Makina plant will be focused on meeting the needs of the Armed Forces. We are talking about ordering dozens of more drones," the head of the Ministry of Defense stressed.

