Danilov - Medvedev: "Return of occupied Crimea will be made without attempts, immediately"

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov responded to Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who said that the attempt to encroach on the occupied Crimea would be seen as a declaration of war.

He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"I want to reassure Mr. Medvedev: 'Your Crimea' can only be in the sick anti-Semitic, Ukrainophobic imagination of certain Kremlin figures, and there will be no attempt. The return of the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea will be carried out without attempt, immediately," he said.

We will remind, that earlier the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev declared that attempts to encroach on the peninsula of Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation will be considered a declaration of war to the Russian Federation.

