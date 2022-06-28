War can end by end of day, if Ukraine lays down its arms, - Peskov

Fighting in Ukraine can be stopped by the end of the day if the authorities in Kyiv "give orders to nationalist units to lay down their arms."

The press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told about it, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

Thus, he commented on the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he wants the war to end by winter.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of the current day, we need an order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms, an order for the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms, and the conditions of the Russian Federation must be fulfilled," Peskov said.

