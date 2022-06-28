Rashists fired on Industrial District of Kharkiv. There are victims, - Synehubiv

Today, June 28, the Russian occupiers struck another blow to the Industrial District of Kharkiv. There was a fire at one of the enterprises.

As informs Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it.

"The occupiers fired on the Industrial district of Kharkiv. There was a fire at one of the enterprises. According to preliminary data, 5 victims. The condition is average, 1 is hospitalized in serious condition. The data is updated. Please do not go out on the streets without urgency. Protect yourself and your loved ones! ", - the message reads.

