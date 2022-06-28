Destruction of ammunition depots and oil depots: Ukrainian special forces carried out number of successful sabotages in Russia, - Times

Ukrainian units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF AFU) performed a number of successful sabotage operations in Russia. They concerned the destruction of ammunition depots and oil depots.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the British newspaper The Times.

The publication received information from an unnamed intelligence officer and two 25-year-old sergeants of the SOF unit with the call signs "Twenty-second" and "Handsome". The publication suggested that the actions of the Ukrainian special forces were connected with the explosions on Russian weapons depots and oil depots.

Ukrainian helicopters fly low above the ground late at night. In this way, special forces soldiers are brought to Russia. 10 servicemen of the special purpose detachment called "Shaman" are involved in such operations. They have the skills to carry out sabotage and reconnaissance operations in the enemy's rear.

According to the special services officer with the call sign "Handsome", the Russians "are still unable to understand" how the sabotage takes place. He noted that the occupiers could not believe that the Ukrainian special forces could be on Russian territory.

Read more: Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk: It is known about more than 20 dead, 59 people were injured