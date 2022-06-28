G7 leaders called on China to put pressure on Russia to end war against Ukraine

The leaders of the G7 countries called on China to put pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine and immediately withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the joint communiqué of the heads of state and government of the "Great Seven".

"As Russia is waging its unjustified, unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine, we call on China to put pressure on Russia to comply immediately with the legally binding order of the International Court of Justice of March 16, 2022, adhered to the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and stopped its military aggression - and immediately and unconditionally withdrew its troops from Ukraine," said in G7.

G7 leaders called on China to fulfill its obligations under international law and contribute to international security.

"We remind China of the need to adhere to the principle of the UN Charter on the peaceful settlement of disputes and to refrain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force," the statement said.

Read more: Dmytro Antonenko, soldier of Armed Forces of Ukraine, died in battles for Ukraine