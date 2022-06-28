Germany considers it necessary to investigate the deliberate creation of Germany's energy dependence on Russia.

This was stated by Roderich Kiesewetter, member of the Bundestag from the CDU/CSU, in a comment to Guildhall.

"This dependency was being created by the Chancellors Schroeder and Merkel for the past 16 to 20 years and it was intentional. We must investigate why we have turned down many other suppliers, in particular those from Norway, the Netherlands, Algeria, and other countries. Why didn't we build LNG terminals instead of buying Russian gas? It is necessary to investigate why this energy dependence was intentionally created," the politician said.

"And it is my task, as a politician, to explain to the Germans that the big bills in their payments are not the result of the war, but the result of deliberate actions of Russian politicians involved in the energy sector, aimed at destroying Germany's energy independence," Roderich Kiesewetter summed up.

In turn, the German Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection stated that in order to achieve Germany's energy independence from Russian gas, nationwide efforts are needed, both at the level of the federal government and local authorities, and at the level of private businesses and households. By 2024, the level of Russian gas consumption by Germany can be reduced to 10%.

