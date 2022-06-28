Putin must admit failure in Ukraine if he wants to ease sanctions against Russia, - Scholz

Western pressure on Russia in the form of sanctions and other restrictions will only increase, so the only way for Putin to get out of this situation is to acknowledge the failure of his plans in Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of the G7 summit in Bavaria, Censor.NET reports with reference to the BBC.

He stressed that each country has the right to choose its own path of development, without being exposed to the threat of attack from neighbors.

According to the Chancellor, yesterday's missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchug is another proof of Putin's cruelty to the population of Ukraine.

Watch more: Moment of hit of Russian missiles in Kremenchuk mall. VIDEO

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russians launched a missile strike on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time there were about a thousand people. As of 6 a.m. on June 28, 16 Ukrainians were killed and 59 wounded. Another 40 people reported missing. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. Leading politicians of the world condemned this atrocity.