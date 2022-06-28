Attempts of enemy offensive in Sloviansk and Lysychansky directions are stopped, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on 28.06.2022.

"125 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the system of engineering equipment of defense positions in the border areas of the Brest region continues to grow. In the period from June 28 to July 16 of this year, in Zhlobin district of Gomel region, military meetings with conscripts are planned. Demonstrative and provocative actions by units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the areas bordering Ukraine and conducting reconnaissance in order to clarify the positions and nature of the activities of our troops are not ruled out.

In the Seversky direction, in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy holds up to three battalion tactical groups in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Turia, Krasnopillia, Khmelivka, and Popivka in the Sumy region and the village of Hirske in the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Zolochiv, Slatyne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pechenyhy, Korobochkyne, Rubizhne, Peremoha, Yavirske, Ruska Lozova, Tsyrkuny, Chepil, Ivanivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrovka, Vitrivka, and Svit. The Russian occupiers also fired on the northern part of Kharkiv. An air strike from Ka-52 helicopters was recorded near the village of Yavirske. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault and forced the occupiers to withdraw in the areas of Dementievka, Dovhalivka and Zaliman. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near Kutuzovka and Tsyrkuniv.

In the Slavic direction, our troops stopped the enemy assault in the directions of the villages of Dolyna and Mazanivka. The invaders retreated. Artillery shelling by the enemy was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Adamivka, Krasnopillia, Dolyna, Dibrovne, Barvinkove, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha. Enemy UAVs operated in the area of ​​the village of Dibrovne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not take active action. He fired from rocket-propelled grenade launchers near Maiakiv, Sloviansk, Zvanivka, Serebrianka, Pereizny, and Zolotarivka.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy fired mortars and artillery shells at the Lysychansk and Vovchoyarivka districts.

The enemy does not stop trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. He led the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Spirne, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from artillery and jet artillery near Berestovo, Belohorivka, Bakhmut, Klynov, Vershyna, Novoluhansk, Travneve, and Zaitsevo. Inflicted a missile and air strike on the Shumiv district.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, Poltavka, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Kamyanske. A unit of Ka-52 helicopters struck near Avdiivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continued shelling with artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Trudolyubivka, Shiroke, Kobzartsi, Lyubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Kulbakine, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske and Stepova Dopova. Enemy air strikes were recorded near Potemkin, Velyky Artakov, and Oleksandrivka.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, in readiness to launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy holds two high-precision weapons carriers, the total volley of which is up to 16 cruise missiles of the naval base "Caliber".

Ukraine's defense forces are skilfully operating on the battlefield and, performing fire tasks, continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy. Total resistance continues in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian occupiers. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", it is said in the information of the General Staff.