From six "Calibers" directed on Dnipro by air defense units brought down four, - Air Forces of AFU

Dnipro was struck by Caliber naval-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces..

"Today, at about 5.30 pm, the Russian occupiers struck with caliber naval-based cruise missiles from the Black Sea."

Six rashist missiles were aimed at the city of Dnipro. "Anti-aircraft missile units of the East Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four enemy missiles," the statement reads.

