Russia is stifling Ukrainian metallurgy and economy by blocking ports, - expert

According to Stanislav Zinchenko, director of the Center's MMC, Russia's strategy is clearly aimed at blocking export routes, as 90% of all Ukrainian grain and 76% of ferrous metals were exported by sea.

"It's just an incredible blow: in fact, they are simply blocking our air and suffocating the entire Ukrainian economy. And this strategy, as we see, is paying off - the obsolete problems of Ukrzaliznytsia, on which the main export has fallen, have resurfaced through blocked ports: it is both worn-out roads, lack of investment, and the fact that the western border crossings are not designed to provide Ukraine with exports and imports in the required amount," Zinchenko stressed.

He also stressed that in parallel with the suffocation of the Ukrainian economy, the Russian Federation is turning the metal trade into an instrument of international pressure on the markets. It pursues a policy of aggressive imports - it sells its products to third countries that have not supported the sanctions at a discount of up to 40%, and they sell them cheaply in the EU or saturate EU markets with their exports, displacing the remaining Ukrainian supplies.

"Because of this, prices in Europe have also fallen by 25-30%. And our mining and metallurgical companies can not export their products - both ore and metal - because due to a significant reduction in prices, our products have become unprofitable.

That is, not only are trains with our products delayed due to logistics problems for 90 days, but also due to the aggressive saturation of the market with Russian products on the international market, prices began to fall, and even European plants began to close. Yes, Arcelor Mittal Dunkirk (France) has announced that it is stopping the blast furnace. That is why today metal has become a weapon in the geoeconomic war," the expert concluded.

We will remind, earlier federal Russian channels showed plots in which the Russian ships took out to Rostov the metal stolen in Mariupol.

In turn, the company Metinvest Akhmetov and Novinsky, which owns the stolen metal, appealed to its partners abroad and companies operating ports around the world, and warned against buying stolen products. According to the statement, the company is studying the legal mechanisms, so all those involved in the robbery will be brought before an international court.