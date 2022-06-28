High energy and food prices are caused exclusively by Putin's aggression - Stoltenberg

President Putin is responsible for the consequences of the war in Ukraine, including high energy and food prices, with his brutal and unprovoked aggression against a sovereign European state, Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this today during a discussion at the first dialogue on climate change held in the format of the NATO Public Forum during the Alliance's Madrid Summit, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"All of the challenges posed to NATO by the war in Ukraine are caused by President Putin's brutal war of aggression against a sovereign and independent European nation. President Putin bears full responsibility for its consequences, affecting global energy and food markets. The easiest way for President Putin to solve all these problems is to end this war, withdraw all his troops and stop attacking the sovereign independent state," Stoltenberg said.

He emphasized that high food prices and complications with the export of grain and other food products from Ukraine were not the result of Western economic sanctions. NATO allies did not create any obstacles to the export of this grain. Therefore, the reason why it is so difficult to export grain and food from Ukraine is the Russian war and the blockade of Ukraine.

"I recognize that our economic sanctions against parts of Russian industry and the financial sector have a global dimension to energy markets. Europeans, people in the U.S. - they are paying a price. But that price is much lower than the price we will have to pay if Putin continues on his path of using weapons against independent states. This is the price we have to pay for freedom, for respect for an international order based on rules... The price we pay is worth supporting the brave Ukrainian people in exercising their right to self-defense," the head of the Alliance said.

