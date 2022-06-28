NATO summit will not lead to any revolutionary changes in current situation with Russian aggression in Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba does not expect that the NATO summit in Madrid will lead to revolutionary shifts in the current situation with the war in Ukraine.

He stated this to journalists, reports Сensor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The summit is very important in itself as an event, but I don't expect it to lead to any revolutionary shifts in the current situation with Russian aggression in Ukraine today," Kuleba said.

He added that he did not expect the summit to decide on the provision of a missile defence system by NATO. At the same time, the foreign minister noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to every state regarding such a decision: "I am convinced that several NATO member states will hear this appeal and the appropriate assistance will be provided to us.

Read more: It is in NATO's interests to ensure Ukraine's victory, otherwise Alliance will be in greater danger, - Stoltenberg

The Minister also expressed his belief that the summit will adopt documents important for the development of the Alliance and will state the obvious on the level of doctrinal documents that Russia is threat No. 1.

"There will be a restructured package of assistance to Ukraine, which will be provided by NATO, but it is not that, you know, there will be nothing, and then suddenly - and there was a package. That is, it is a restructuring of those support programs that already existed so far from NATO in order to increase their effectiveness," Kuleba expressed his opinion.