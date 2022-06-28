British project to train Armed Forces is already working, - Reznikov

Since April, thousands of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained abroad to use foreign-made weapons and military equipment.

This was stated in Facebook by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today our army is being supplied with modern, powerful equipment and weapons. We could only dream of a few months ago. It seemed unattainable. Like once Stinger, Javelin, NLAW, which have already become a familiar weapon for our defenders. Our partners provide us with crucial support not only in the political, diplomatic and military-technical areas. An important component is the training of our servicemen," Reznikov emphasized.

According to him, the main focus is on the training of specialists in the use of: self-propelled and towed large caliber artillery systems; multiple rocket launchers; artillery reconnaissance equipment, including radar; air defense equipment; different types of wheeled and tracked vehicles; demining systems, including underwater; different types of ships and their weapons systems, including anti-ship.

Reznikov said that since April, thousands of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been trained in the use and operation of foreign-made weapons and military equipment abroad. To date, they have mastered 155 mm artillery systems M777, FH-70, ACS M109, Caesar and PzH 2000, MLRS M142 HIMARS, ACS "Crab", as well as a significant number of armored combat vehicles: M113, FV-103, Bushmaster, Senator, Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound.

The Minister of Defense noted that the process of training the Ukrainian military is underway.

"Our partners continue to train AFU personnel. Now the following Ukrainian military personnel are acquiring the basics in the operation of 155 mm M777 artillery systems, "Crab" SAU, M142 HIMARS, M270 and MARS II multiple rocket launchers. Training is ongoing in the operation of: "Gepard 1A2ˮ self-propelled anti-aircraft guns; Sundown-class minesweepers; VAB APC crews, M80-A BMPs," Reznikov said.

He added that exercises are taking place in Great Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, France and Germany.

In addition, another project was launched this week with British support - a basic combined arms training course for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The first few hundred servicemen have already arrived for the training. On the whole, the project is designed to train "more than a thousand" Ukrainian servicemen.

Reznikov stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces learn quickly and assured that the Ukrainian military will master aviation and other types of high-tech weapons just as quickly.

"Any weapon in the hands of our soldiers becomes even more effective. We will kick the terrorist occupant out of our land. Victory is ours," Reznikov is convinced.