Zelensky will speak at UN Security Council because of missile attack on Kremenchuk, - CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to address an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

This was reported to CNN by two UN diplomats, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

The meeting is scheduled for 22:00 Kyiv time.

According to diplomats, Ukraine convened the meeting in response to Russia's missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk and the recent artillery shelling of its territory.

As reported, Zelensky called for recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. "Only absolutely frostbitten terrorists, who should have no place on earth, can hit civilian objects with rockets," he said.

