Germany and Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 6 more Panzerhaubitze 2000 SAUs

Germany and the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with six more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units.

This was announced in Madrid by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Dutch counterpart, Kaise Ollongren, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

"In Germany we decided that we could give Ukraine three more Panzerhaubitze 2000s. Together with the Netherlands it would be six," Lambrecht stated.

"It is important that Ukraine can count on us. If they say they need it, we do our best to provide it. And in this case, Germany and the Netherlands could do just that," Ollongren noted.

At the same time, Lambrecht said that Germany has now exhausted all of its options for providing the Panzerhaubitze 2000 to Ukraine: "So I have reached the absolute limit of what is responsible. But it is responsible, because Ukraine now needs to be supported.

We will remind that earlier both countries sent to Ukraine 12 such ACS: Germany - seven and the Netherlands - five. The Ukrainian military was trained in Germany in May.