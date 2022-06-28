I call to deprive terrorist state Russia of authority in UN Security Council and General Assembly - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to expel Russia from the United Nations Security Council and suspend its membership in the organization's General Assembly.

He said this, speaking at a specially convened meeting of the UN Security Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian President noted, Article 6 of the UN charter clearly states that any UN member who violates the principles set forth in the charter can be expelled from the organization by a decision of the General Assembly.

"Although Russia violates the basic principles of the UN and the international legal order, it is still not held accountable, is present in UN institutions and enjoys the privileges of the UN Security Council," Zelensky said.

According to him, "Russia has no right to participate in the organization's deliberations and voting on the war in Ukraine, which is unprovoked by it and is colonial in nature."

"I call on you to deprive the terrorist state of its authority in the UN General Assembly. It is necessary. It is fair. Russia has no right to remain in the UN Security Council," the President said.

Also, as Zelensky noted, it is important to deprive the Russian Federation of the possibility of manipulating the UN. "It is necessary to make sure that Russia cannot remain in the UN Security Council while its terrorist actions continue," he added, stressing that "this is the only logical solution in terms of the UN charter."

In addition, Zelensky called on the UN to provide a legal term and status for a "terrorist state".

According to him, all of Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine should experience legal evaluation and global sanctions.

"The UN must hold Russia accountable for terrorism... It is necessary that an international tribunal investigate the actions of the Russian military," Zelensky said.