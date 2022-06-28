There was explosion in Kursk, Russian authorities reported about Ukrainian drone

There was an explosion in Kursk, Russian authorities said about a Ukrainian drone.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

The explosion was heard approximately east of Kursk near the airport. It was heard in many areas of the city.

Local authorities assure that a Ukrainian drone was shot down. Russian military and representatives of special services are working at the site.

It should be noted that Kursk is 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

