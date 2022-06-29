During this day, Rashists shelled Sumy region from helicopters, artillery, and MLRS. Two people were killed - RMA

As a result of the shelling of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation, two people were killed and three were wounded.

This was stated by teh head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"After 10 a.m. there were aerial attacks: the Russians launched about 20 missiles from helicopters that did not cross the state border line. All of the arrivals were Krasnopillya and Miropillya communities.

After 11 a.m., the orcs opened fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers, 30 arrivals in Krasnopillya community.

Since noon, they hit the villages of the same Krasnopillya community, about 50 artillery shots from SAU. They also fired machine guns and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

Around 2 p.m., the Russians again hit the Krasnopillya community with artillery, about 30 sorties.

After 6 p.m. there were 40 more and 12 more strikes from multiple rocket launchers on various settlements in the community," the report says.

The enemy also attacked Sumy region with drones.

"In the afternoon, a drone dropped an explosive device on one of the villages of the Velykopysarivka community. After 8 pm, the situation repeated itself," Zhyvytskyi said.