Occupiers deploy "Grad" near border areas of Sumy region, - General Staff

Near the border of Ukraine, the Russians are deploying MLRS "Grad" to defeat the Sumy region.

Thus began the one hundred and twenty-sixth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is being checked in the Volyn and Polissya areas. According to the available information, military meetings with conscripts are planned to be held in the Gomel region from June 28 to July 16 this year. According to the meeting plans, the formation of separate infantry battalions of territorial troops, combat coordination, as well as the organization of protection and defense of facilities will be worked out.

The threat of air and missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus on objects on the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the 1st Panzer and 20th All-Army Armies and Airborne Troops in the border areas in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

To fire on the border areas of the Sumy region, the deployment of "Grad" multiple rocket launchers near the state border of Ukraine was noted.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's units focus on maintaining previously occupied positions. In order to clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny and Kutuzivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting assault operations in order to reach the Bogorodichne-Krasnopillya border and create conditions for a further attack on Barvinkove and Slovyansk.

They fired on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Mayaki and Serebryanka.

As part of the logistical support and manning of the casualties, the enemy moved weapons and military equipment to certain areas.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy are focused on conducting hostilities in the Lysychansk and Bakhmut directions in order to encircle the city of Lysychansk.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy continues its offensive in the direction of Vovchoyarivka - Verkhnokamyanka.

In the Bakhmut direction, there is an offensive in the direction of Medna Ruda - Klinove. It is partially successful, it is fixed in the northern part of Klinovy and near the E-40 highway (near the Uglehirskaya TPP). In order to maintain the pace of the offensive in this direction, the occupiers strengthened the group with one battalion tactical group.

The occupiers moved up to two battalion tactical groups from the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions to the Novopavlovsk direction.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, and Zaporizhia directions. Carries out systematic fire action in order to restrain units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and prevent their transfer to other areas.

In the South Buz and Tavriya directions, the units of the invaders are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied frontiers and preventing our troops from conducting counter-offensive operations in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy, in order to strengthen its units, moved to a certain area to one battalion tactical group.

In the Mykolaiv direction, for the purpose of covering areas of concentration of the armament and military equipment, the aggressor in addition developed the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile battery.

In the north-western part of the Black Sea, the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continues to perform tasks to block maritime communications and conduct reconnaissance. Three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

Our planes and helicopters continue to strike airstrikes on clusters of enemy manpower and military equipment in certain areas. The occupiers continue to suffer significant losses in battles with the Ukrainian Defense Forces.