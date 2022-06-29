It is difficult for us alone with Russia, so support of Europe and United States is very important, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine needs the support of the West.

The head of state stated this in an interview with NBC, informs Censor.NET.

"It is difficult for us alone with Russia. And, probably, we will not survive, so the support of Europe and the United States is very important… Everyone must understand that this is not our war. Not just Russia's war with Ukraine, this is the war of the entire civilized world with Russia, with its military-political leadership, with its army. We can't do it alone, and thank God they help us," the president said.

According to Zelensky, if the world gets tired of this war, democracy will lose. The victory will also be shared.

"If we lose, then democracy loses. So the United States loses the European states that declare these values that we all talk about so much. I know that it is not easy for everyone, and I understand that what is happening in our country is very far away and some states find it difficult to fully understand this in detail," he said.

Also, according to the president, there is no distance from the war, its consequences will affect everyone on the planet in one way or another.

