United States will increase its military presence in Europe, - Biden

Washington intends to increase its military presence in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and the Baltic states.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, I announce that the United States will strengthen its military position in Europe. Together with our allies, we intend to ensure that NATO can deal with threats in all directions - on land, in the air, at sea," the US leader said at the alliance's summit in Madrid.

Biden clarified that the United States, in particular, intends to increase the number of US Navy destroyers in Spain from four to six, to deploy a permanent headquarters of the 5th Army Corps in Poland. In addition, Biden stated his goal to strengthen US interoperability with NATO forces in the eastern part of the Alliance.

Also, according to Biden, the United States will keep an additional brigade of 3,000 people on a rotating basis in Romania and will increase the number of troops on a rotating basis in the Baltic States. Moreover, Washington intends to send two additional squadrons of F-35 fighter-bombers to Britain, to deploy air defense systems and other military forces in Germany and Italy.

Read more: Biden on missile strikes on Kyiv: Another Russian barbarism