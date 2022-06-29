Main thing for Ukraine is to win war, we will talk about joining NATO later, - official representative of Alliance

Today, Ukraine's priority is not to join NATO, but to win the war, after which the Alliance is ready to return to the relevant negotiations.

This was stated by an official representative of the Alliance.

"Now the focus of the Ukrainian government is to win the war. And that is what we fully support. And when Ukraine wants to talk again about the next steps, we will return to this issue. Now the focus of all of us is to make the greatest contribution that would help Ukraine on the battlefield against the Russian invaders. And when Ukraine is ready to return to the issue of time intervals… And, again, this will be decided by Ukraine. However, now the focus is to win the war," he said at a briefing during the organization's summit.

The NATO spokesman emphasized that the decision taken by the Allies at the 2008 Bucharest Summit was unchanged.

"It works. We still see Ukraine as a member of NATO in the future. Ukraine decides when and how to make decisions. The progress we saw yesterday with Finland and Sweden shows very clearly that NATO's doors remain open. There is no fatigue from the enlargement of the North Atlantic Alliance, "he said.

According to the Alliance's representative, Ukraine is critical to all European security.

"It is also important for global security. Because what Russia is doing now about Ukraine is also what other countries can do. However, for us in NATO, Ukraine must be an independent and territorially sovereign country in terms of security. This is critical to our security. And it will not change either," he concluded.