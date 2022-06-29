News • War

Ukrainian artillerymen from American M777 gun destroyed four Russian self-propelled artillery units 2C3 "Acacia". VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 81st Brigade of the Assault Troops of Ukraine and the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the battery Self-propelled artillery unit 2C3 "Acacia" of the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the result of the successful attack on their social network page. The recording shows four destroyed Russian cars. It is noted that the Russian self-propelled artillery units were hit by an American M777 cannon.

