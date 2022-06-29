Russia ceases to be NATO partner, it is biggest threat to Alliance's eastern flank, - Duda

An important note in NATO's new strategic concept will be the provision that Russia is no longer a partner of the Alliance, as it is in fact the greatest threat to the organization's eastern flank.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is very important in the new NATO Strategic Concept that Russia ceases to be a partner of the Alliance, which should have happened a long time ago, but today it is undoubtedly the biggest threat to NATO countries, especially those on the eastern flank," said the Polish leader.

According to Duda, NATO's great achievement is that in the light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Allies have become united and act together.

"And this assistance is really being provided to Ukraine, thanks to which Ukraine, in the light of Russia's military capabilities, is now functioning," the Polish president said.

He noted that Russia does not hide its threats against the Baltic countries, they have also repeatedly addressed Poland.

"Therefore, I would like this to be reflected in the resolution following the NATO summit," Duda concluded.

