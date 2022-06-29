Billionaire Branson visited Hostomel, was interested in restoration of Antonov airfield. PHOTOS

The founder of Virgin Galactic, billionaire Richard Branson, visited Gostomel and was interested in the possibilities of restoring Antonov.

The head of military administration of the settlement Taras Dumenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"In Gostomel, he was interested in the Antonov airfield, the possibilities of its restoration. Together with representatives of Ukroboronprom and Antonov, they told the guest about such prospects and existing projects for the reconstruction of the resort," he wrote.

Dumenko noted that Branson constantly supports Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also supports the introduction of the strictest sanctions against Russia and Russian politicians.





