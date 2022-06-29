News • Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas, War

Occupiers announced beginning of preparations for "referendum on Kherson's accession" to Russia

The head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, a collaborator Ihor Stremousov, announced the beginning of preparations for a "referendum on joining Russia."

He said this in a video message published on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Yes, we are preparing for the referendum, and we will hold it. And, not surprisingly, the Kherson region will make a decision and join Russia, will become a full-fledged entity," Stremousov said.

The collaborator did not name the date of the "vote".

